It was supposed to be a fun overnight school trip, but 16-year-old Sara Manitoski never woke up the next morning — a sudden death that authorities blame on toxic shock syndrome.

The Canadian teenager died of TSS as a consequence of staphylococcus aureus, CTV News reported, citing a report by the Coroners Service of British Columbia. Tests on a tampon found inside the girl’s body detected the presence of the bacteria, the report said, though the coroner noted that while tampon use increased the risk for TSS, it was not the only cause of it.

Sara died in March of 2017, but the official report was only released to the public last week.

Sara Manitoski died suddenly during a school trip. She was 16. Courtesy Manitoski family

“Sara was the sweetest, happiest, most charismatic little girl who had had such a bright wonderful future ahead of her,” her sister Carli Manitoski told TODAY. Sara never expressed any concerns about TSS and tampon use, she added. The teenager loved to travel and explore the world.

Manitoski has posted a warning to others on her Facebook page: “Women need to be more educated on this subject, some of you might not even know what TSS is… My beautiful, incredibly healthy sister died because of this so please share, educate yourselves and be cautious whenever using tampons.”

The incident happened at camp on Hornby Island, British Columbia, where Sara — who attended school in Courtenay, British Columbia — traveled for an overnight school trip, according to a fundraising page set up for her family. She had complained of stomach cramps before going to bed, her sister wrote on Facebook. Sara was found unresponsive in her cabin the next morning and could not be revived.

An autopsy found redness on Sara’s neck, upper arms, upper chest, lower abdomen and thighs, the Vancouver Sun reported. A widespread red rash that looks like a sun burn is one of the symptoms of TSS.

What is toxic shock syndrome?

TSS is a life-threatening complication of a bacterial infection. The earliest cases involved women who used tampons during their periods, but today less than half of cases are linked to tampon use, according to the National Institutes of Health.

TSS first garnered national attention in 1980 after an “epidemic” of cases that coincided with the introduction of super absorbent tampons, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted. The number of cases dropped significantly by 1986 after the U.S. government began to require standardized labeling for the products. A decrease in tampon absorbency, tampon package inserts and greater awareness of TSS among women also drove down the number of cases, CDC said.