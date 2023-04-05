Tori Spelling is showing why repeatedly going to sleep at night while wearing the same contact lenses is a bad idea.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star recently has been sporting an eye patch, and she explained in the latest episode of the "9021OMG" podcast that it's because she developed a corneal ulcer in her left eye.

"It's my fault. I did this to myself," Spelling told co-host and former "90210" co-star Jennie Garth. "So I have contacts, but I wear daily ones. And, at the end of the day, kids, whatever, I can make all the excuses I want.

"I don't take them out. I sleep in them. It's not healthy, and you're supposed to change them."

Spelling, 49, didn't specify how long she had gone without taking out her contacts in this instance, but said on the podcast that she's "been known to go maybe 20 days" without swapping them out.

"Oh my God!" Garth said after gasping.

"I know, you guys, it's shaming," Spelling said. "I tell my eye doctor, I'm totally transparent."

Tori Spelling wore a bedazzled eye patch while walking the runway with hairstylist Laura Rugetti at Rugetti's Hidden Crown Hair Line launch party in Los Angeles on March 27. SplashNews.com

Spelling said it resulted in an ulcer in her left eye.

"First of all, she said, 'You're lucky to get away with it, considering what you do to your eye for this long,'" Spelling said about her eye doctor. "And she said when our eyes are younger they can take things like this. When kids are in college and they sleep in them, it's fine.

"At 49, yes you're right, I probably can't do this, so I'm going to switch to 30-day ones when this heals," she continued.

"Uh, good idea," Garth joked.

Spelling said the ulcer is like a "cut" or "divot" in her eyeball. She currently is unable to drive and expects to wear the eye patch for seven to 10 days.

"It hurt so bad," she said. "It's better now."

She also noted how parenting her five children has become trickier with her eye issues.

“Forget work, but to ‘mom’ with one eye, not OK,” she said on the podcast. “Moms have to literally hear and see everything happening at one time, and I cannot. A child has to take me around literally. I have a designated seeing-eye child.”

Spelling didn't let the issue stop her from supporting a friend, as she walked the runway on March 27 with a bedazzled pink eye patch at a fashion show in Los Angeles.

"I literally had pink eye," she joked.

Spelling wore a pink top and black skirt alongside her hairstylist and good friend Laura Rugetti, who designed her eye patch.

"Bringing twinning back one fashion moment at a time… when your hair bestie @laurarugetti launches her clip in extension line ‘ California Blondes’ and collab x @hiddencrownhair you support even with an ulcer on your eyeball," Spelling wrote on Instagram. "Laura even bedazzled an eye patch for me."

Spelling is the latest cautionary tale involving contact lenses, which have also caused serious infections for people who have worn them while showering and swimming.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, symptoms of corneal ulcers include:

Pain or soreness of the eye

The feeling of having something in your eye

Redness

Tearing

Pus or other discharge

Irritation

Reduced or blurred vision

Swelling of the eyelids

A white or gray spot on your cornea that you may or may not be able to see

If people notice any of these symptoms they should immediately stop wearing their contact lenses.