Three months after revealing that her cancer had returned, this time with a terminal prognosis, Fatima Ali has taken to Instagram with another update.

The season 15 "Top Chef" star isn't doing well, and she has one request of her fans and followers.

"I know it’s been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why," she wrote alongside a recent photo she shared Thursday night. "I’m sick and unfortunately I’m getting sicker. Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple."

Ali was first diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a bone and soft tissue cancer, in 2017. After surgery and chemotherapy, there was no sign of the disease until, as she wrote in an October essay for Bon Appetit magazine, the 29-year-old learned it had returned "with a vengeance."

Fatima Ali on season 15 of Bravo's "Top Chef." Bravo

She was told she had just a year to live.

At the time, Ali explained her desire to make the most of each remaining day, writing, "I am desperate to overload my senses in the coming months, making reservations at the world’s best restaurants, reaching out to past lovers and friends, and smothering my family, giving them the time that I so selfishly guarded before."

But her tone was notably different in her Instagram post as her focus turned to simply making peace with others.

"I hope, because a wish is putting on too much responsibility on the other, that you will somehow find forgiveness in your big heart for whenever I must have hurt you," she wrote, addressing no one in particular. "I thank you a million times over for when you have given me joy."

Ali vowed to "try to keep everyone updated the best that I possibly can."

In response to Ali's post, "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi wrote, "I'm coming Boo! Hold on tight."