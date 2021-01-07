Tom Parker says there's 'significant reduction' of his terminal brain tumor

Tom Parker is kicking off 2021 by sharing some hopeful news.

After announcing he had been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma last October, the 32-year-old British musician just shared a positive update on his health.

The Wanted singer took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal there's been a "significant reduction" in the size of his inoperable brain tumor.

"SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION 💫🙏🏻These are the words I received today and I can’t stop saying them over and over again I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment. Everyday I’m keeping on the fight to shrink this bastard!" he wrote.

Glioblastoma, which has no cure, is the same illness that led to the deaths of Sen. John McCain in 2018 and President-elect Joe Biden's son Beau Biden in 2015. According to the National Brain Tumor Society, most patients survive for less than two years.

Last year, Parker told OK! magazine that doctors informed him the tumor was terminal.

In his most recent update, Parker thanked his country's National Health Service for the work they do to support anyone with health challenges, especially those dealing with the coronavirus right now.

"You’re all having a tough time out there but we appreciate the work you are all doing on the front line," he wrote.

Parker posted a photo of his family along with his encouraging update and took a moment to express his gratitude for his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, calling her "amazing" and referring to her as his "rock."

The couple, who wed in 2018, welcomed their second child, a son named Bodhi Thomas, in October and also have a 19-month old daughter named Aurelia. At the time of her son's birth, Hardwick told OK! magazine his name has special meaning.

“Bodhi means enlightenment,” she said. “So it goes perfectly with our situation right now. He’s the light at the end of our tunnel.”

In his Instagram post, Parker sent a sweet shoutout to his two children, writing, "My babies- I fight for you every second of every day."

Parker said he appreciates all the support from his friends, family and fans and ended his post with a message of hope.

"To everyone on here- your love, light and positivity have inspired me. Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength. This journey is a rollercoaster that’s for sure. Today is a f------ good day 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💫💫💫"