Tom Hanks, who had coronavirus, says 'shame on you' if you don't wear a mask

Tom Hanks may be one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, but even he's irked at people who won't wear a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands. Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you. Don’t be a p----. Get on with it, do your part," the 63-year-old actor said during a virtual press conference to promote his upcoming Apple TV+ movie "Greyhound."

Health officials agree that wearing a face mask can help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Still, a tense debate has developed across the U.S. between those who are willing to wear masks and those who are not.

Hanks, who with his wife, Rita Wilson battled COVID-19 in March, likened wearing a face mask to using a turn signal while driving.

"It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense," said the star.

The Oscar winner and his wife were among the first celebrities stricken by the coronavirus. The couple chronicled their experience on social media to let others know more about COVID-19's effects.

After recovering, the pair donated bags of their plasma in hopes of helping other coronavirus patients heal more quickly.

"We just found out that we do carry the antibodies," Hanks told NPR. "We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine."