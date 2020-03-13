Colin Hanks remains upbeat after his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia.

The 42-year-old actor posted a message on Instagram Thursday saying he had been in contact with his parents from Los Angeles and expected them to bounce back and "make a full recovery."

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone," he wrote. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery,” he wrote.

Earlier Thursday, Tom Hanks, 63, provided an update on his condition, saying he and Wilson, also 63, were in good hands and taking the situation day to day.

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness,” he wrote on Instagram.

The “A League of Their Own” star then referenced one of that film’s most famous lines, showing he was keeping a sense of humor about the situation.

“Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball," he wrote.

Colin Hanks — whose mother was late actress Samantha Lewes, Tom Hanks' first wife — was the latest member of the Hollywood clan to check in about his parents' condition.

In a separate message, Chet Hanks, Tom and Rita's older son, also told fans not to be concerned.

"Yeah, it’s true, my parents got coronavirus. It’s crazy," the 29-year-old actor and musician said in a video posted on Instagram Thursday. "They both are fine, they’re not even that sick."