Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet calls COVID-19 the 'flu' in anti-vaccine rant

Despite his parents being among the first COVID-19 cases that captured the attention of the American public, Tom Hanks' son Chet went on an anti-coronavirus vaccine rant on his social media feeds on Tuesday.

He started off by imploring his followers to get vaccinated and to take the pandemic seriously before shouting "Psych!"

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it," he said in one video. "I never had COVID, you ain't sticking me with that motherf---ing needle, it's the motherf---ing flu, get over it."

He added he was "tired" of wearing a mask.

"If you're sick, stay inside ... why are we working around y'all?" he asked. "If you're in danger, stay your a-- inside."

In his Instagram story, he recounted a recent visit to a bookstore where an employee repeatedly told him to keep his mask on over his nose.

"I’m so sick of this mask s---, dude," he said, later adding to his story a post that read "THE VACCINE SHOULD BE A CHOICE NOT A REQUIREMENT TO PERFORM OUR BASIC RIGHTS..."

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in the United States as the delta variant, which is nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, surges across the country.