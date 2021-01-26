Tom Brady's father was hospitalized for three weeks with COVID-19 in "a matter of life and death" last year when the legendary quarterback began his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady Sr., 76, told ESPN radio on Monday that he and his wife, Galynn, 76, both had COVID-19 last year and were "sick as a dog" as their son embarked on the newest step of his career.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Tom Brady's parents, Tom Sr. and Galynn, both 76, each had COVID-19 last year, which included Tom Sr. being hospitalized for weeks. Mark Humphrey / AP

"For the first two games when I was in the hospital, I didn't even care if they were playing, much less missing the game," Brady Sr. said. "It was a matter of life and death, just like anybody who goes to the hospital. That's serious stuff."

He noted they were the first games he and his wife hadn't watched in Brady's entire career. Their 43-year-old son has now led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2002 season. He will play in a record-setting 10th Super Bowl of his career, which his father called "incomprehensible."

Brady Sr. said his wife was not hospitalized with COVID-19 and was cared for at home by their daughter, who is a nurse, while he was in the hospital.

Galynn is a breast cancer survivor who made an inspirational appearance at the Super Bowl in 2017 when Brady rallied the Patriots from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in an overtime thriller.

"We're just representative of 25 million Americans who've had this stuff so far, so it's nothing to shake a stick at," Brady Sr. said.

Brady stayed in regular contact with his parents as they endured the illness and was "stressed out" while worrying about them, according to his father.

"Tommy fought through it, and so now it's in the rearview mirror," he said. "We're healthy, we're happy and everything is good."