TODAY family sends love to Al Roker from Thanksgiving parade

Thanksgiving just isn't the same without Al Roker hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The TODAY family and fans sent their well wishes to Al on Thursday morning after the beloved weatherman missed hosting the parade for the first time in 27 years due to a recent medical issue that required a trip to the hospital.

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer hosted the annual parade in New York City while sending a heartwarming message to Al.

"For the past 27 parades, at this moment, we would turn to Al Roker, who’s our TODAY show colleague and our best pal, but as a lot of you have heard, Al’s recovering and he’s recovering very well from a recent medical issue," Hoda said during the parade. "We just want to say, 'We love you Al, we wonder if you’re watching, but we wish you a full recovery.'"

"We love you Al, we’ll see you next year," Savannah added.

Al later shared on Instagram that he was leaving the hospital and heading home for Thanksgiving dinner.

"All right, this is my version of the Thanksgiving Day parade — getting ready to leave the hospital," he says in the video while walking down a hospital hallway. "Time to blow this taco stand. Woo-hoo!"

Well wishes also poured in from regular Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers who were missing Al.

"It is not the Macy’s thanksgiving parade without Al Roker," one fan tweeted. "Thanksgiving is cancelled."

"What’s the point of the #MacysThanksgivingParade if Al Roker can’t continue the annual tradition of fighting with butter?" another person tweeted in reference to Al's hilarious "feud" with a man in a butter costume at the 2019 parade.

"It just doesn’t feel like Thanksgiving without Al Roker!" another tweeted.

Al, 68, shared on Instagram on Nov. 18 that he was in the hospital with a blood clot in his leg that sent some blood clots into his lungs. He added that he is "on the way to recovery."

"Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon," he wrote.

Al's wife, Deborah Roberts, tweeted a sweet photo of the couple together on Nov. 18 after Al shared that he was in the hospital.

"Love is the best healer ⁦@alroker," she wrote.