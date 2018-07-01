TODAY attempts world record to raise awareness about skin cancer

The record to beat was 1,822 people — and that record still stands. The TODAY plaza didn’t quite beat it, according to Guinness adjudicator Alex Angert.

“But we had a packed plaza of people that have learned in a fun the importance of putting on sunscreen,” he pointed out, while also presenting a plaque acknowledging the record for "Largest Today Show crowd to support a good cause."

TODAY partnered with Defeat Melanoma, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness about prevention, early detection and treatment of melanoma.

The organization was founded by Claudia Dulude, who lost her husband, Jeff, to melanoma in 1993 when he was only 37 and the father of two young children.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie talk about skin cancer prevention efforts with Claudia Dulude, founder of Defeat Melanoma. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Although the current world record stands, Dulude remains hopeful the effort will increase people’s awareness about melanoma.

“Today the takeaway is, you can prevent it 90 percent of the time, so there’s no reason to die from it,” she said.

One of Dulude's sons, Richard, now 30, added: “For all the people that you love, the only thing that you have to do is put on sunscreen” and get your skin checked.