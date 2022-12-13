The cause of death has been revealed for Ronnie Turner, a musician and the youngest son of music legend Tina Turner, who died outside his Los Angeles home last week.

Turner, 62, died from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, according to a report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The cause of death for Ronnie Turner (left) was colon cancer, according to a report by the L.A. County coroner. Axel Koester / Getty Images

The L.A. County coroner’s office also listed atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a significant condition and wrote that Turner’s death was “natural.” Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease refers to when the arteries' walls harder, which can restrict blood flow, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The place of death is listed as a sidewalk. An early report of Turner’s death from TMZ said he died outside his home in Los Angeles.

Tina Turner shared the news of her son's death on Instagram on Dec. 9, writing that he "left the world far too early." He was one of four sons she shared with her late husband and fellow music star Ike Turner, who died in 2007.

Ike and Tina Turner with their sons circa 1972. Top row: Ike Turner Jr., Ike Turner and Craig Hill. Bottom row: Michael Turner, Tina Turner and Ronnie Turner. Getty Images

Ronnie Turner’s wife, French singer Afida Turner, who married him the year Ike Turner died, wrote on Instagram on Dec. 9 that Ronnie died from cancer.

She also mourned the loss of her husband in a separate all-caps Instagram post.

"MY GOD RONNIE TURNER A TRUE ANGEL HIUGE SOUL HIGHLY SPIRITUAL MY HUSBAND MY BEST FRIEND MY BABY IYOUR MUMMY YOUR NURSE I DID THE BEST TO THE END THIS TIME I WAS NO ABLE TO SAVE YOU LOVE U FOR THIS 17 YEARS THIS IS VERY VERY VERY BAD I AM VERY MAD 😡 THIS IS A TRAGEDY U WITH YOUR BROTHER CRAIG AND YOUR FATHER IKE TURNER AND ALINE REST IN PARADISE 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️😭😭💔💔 SO UNFAIR,” she wrote.

She refers to Ronnie Turner's brother, Craig Turner, who died by suicide in 2018, and Tina Turner’s sister, Alline Bullock, who died in 2010.

Ronnie Turner's death from colon cancer came only days after "Cheers" star Kirstie Alley died at 71 and Broadway star Quentin Oliver Lee died at 34 from the disease.

