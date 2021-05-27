Tiger Woods details rehab after car accident: 'More painful than anything I have ever experienced'

Tiger Woods has endured 10 surgeries during his legendary golf career, but his rehabilitation from serious leg injuries he suffered in a February car crash has been his most challenging obstacle yet.

"This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."

Tiger Woods called his rehabilitation from serious leg injuries suffered in a car crash the most painful thing he has ever experienced. Brian Rothmuller / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Woods, 45, underwent surgery on his right leg after suffering multiple open fractures in the tibia and fibula bones, as well as injuries to his foot and ankle, following a one-car rollover crash on Feb. 23 in California near Rancho Palos Verdes.

A police investigation determined that Woods had been driving 84 mph, at least twice the speed limit in a 45-mph zone, at the time of the crash. They found there were no signs he was driving impaired, and authorities did not charge him with any offenses.

Woods has previously had five surgeries on his back, including one in December, and five on his left knee. His rehabilitation from the crash has been his main focus, and he shared a photo on Instagram last month of him standing on crutches on a golf course.

"My physical therapy has been keeping me busy," he told Golf Digest. "I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: Walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time."

In the aftermath of the crash, many fans and golfers paid tribute to Woods by wearing his signature red polo and black pants at the WGC-Workday Championship on Feb. 28, and many others have reached out with messages of encouragement. Woods thanked them in a tweet after the tournament.

"It’s been incredible,” Woods said. "I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously."

