The best sneaker for a workout class

Nike Metcon 4 Training Shoe, $130, Nordstrom

Deemed "the class crusher," these shoes feature a star patterned outsole to help stick every landing in quick footwork classes. They provide a strong, stable base, flexible support and extreme durability for a wide range of training activities — from sprints and sled pushes to lifting and rope climbing. Testers loved the Nike shoe!

The best running shoe

Brooks Revel Shoe, $99, Nordstrom

For everyday runs, this neutral running sneaker works perfectly. Testers raved that the light, cushy style helped them fly through sprints, hills, long distance runs and anything in between. We love these sneakers because the medium/high arch provides neutral support, and the internal bootie is designed to surround the foot for all-day comfort.

A tip from the testers: Use Hickies Snap-On Elastic laces to stop laces from becoming untied mid-run!

The best lightweight sneaker

KEDS Kickstart mesh striped sneaker, $55, Amazon

This "travel light" shoe from Keds can brighten up any casual outfit. Whether waiting on the tarmac or walking a cobblestone path, the breathable mesh fabric keeps feet cool, while the Ortholite footbed adds cushioning. Plus, the lightweight shoes can easily fit in a carry-on or tote bag.

The best everday shoe

Kinetic Sneak High Top Sneaker, $139, Nordstrom

Also called the "walk all day" sneaker, these Sorel kicks are as perfect for running errands as they are for wandering on vacation. These cushioned slip-ons look edgy. Metallic straps and a grooved outsole provide comfort and stability with style.

For a more budget-friendly option, check out the C9 Champion Poise Performance shoe. The athletic design features a cushioned sole that to keep feet comfortable and secure whether you're out for a walk, running errands or working out.

C9 Champion Poise sneaker, $35, Target

