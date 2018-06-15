It's so silent some people freak out, especially since the staff usually has visitors sit in the chamber in the dark, taking away both sound and light cues, which can be extra disorienting, said Steve Orfield, president of Orfield Laboratories. People last 45 minutes to an hour max before they become nervous.

Resetting our brains, finding peace

But many visitors find the experience peaceful, and a welcome break from the noise of the world and constant alerts from gadgets. Orfield, who studies how people perceive sounds, is a big believer silence can be therapeutic.

“It’s something that costs us nothing, we need to go nowhere to find it, we’re in complete control of it,” Orfield told TODAY.

“We have — at no-costs — a solution to great levels of peace and deactivation and we’re just not pursuing it. Even middle-aged people are sitting with headphones in their office listening to music all day long.”

Orfield has seen visitors to the anechoic chamber “reset their brains” and find peace. One man with autism told him, “I haven’t felt so good in years,” he recalled. Periods of silence may help people suffering from PTSD or anxiety disorders, but more research is needed in the field, he said.

The anechoic chamber’s main use is commercial, with companies using it to test the sound levels of products like pacemakers, defibrillators or other implantable devices.