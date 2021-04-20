Ted Nugent, who once dismissed COVID-19, tells fans he's tested positive for it

Ted Nugent, who once dismissed COVID-19, told fans Monday he's tested positive for it and "can hardly crawl out of bed" due to aches and pains.

In a video posted to Facebook, the rocker said he had had "flu symptoms for the last 10 days" and "thought I was dying."

"I was tested positive today," Nugent told fans in footage that appeared to be recorded at his Michigan ranch.

"I got a stuffed up head, body aches, oh my god what a pain in the a--. I literally can hardly crawl out of bed, the last few days but I did. I crawled."

The rocker appeared to say he'll follow orders to remain in isolation: "I'm homebound, i.e. quarantine."

Throughout his eight-minute, 50-second video, the 72-year-old also used racist language to describe the virus that has killed more than 570,000 Americans as of Tuesday morning, according to a running tally by NBC News.

Just four months ago, Nugent doubted the coronavirus even existed, calling it a "scamming pandemic" and vowing not to take any vaccine.

"It’s not a real pandemic and that’s not a real vaccine, I’m sorry, I ain’t taking no vaccine," Nugent told fans in a video on Christmas Day.

"You come at me with a needle and I will be in fear of my life. You know what I’ll do if you come at me with a needle. 'Hi, I’m from the government, this needle’s good for you.' F--- you."

