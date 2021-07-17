Team USA's Charlotte Drury reflects on Olympic journey after recent diabetes diagnosis

Trampoline gymnast Charlotte Drury is opening up about how she persevered after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes one month before the first Olympic trial.

Drury, who will be a member of Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, said she felt something was wrong, but brushed off her concerns as depression and stress from training and going to school during a pandemic.

It wasn't until she got to the Women's Gymnastics National Team camp in March when she realized she could no longer ignore what she was feeling.

"I spent the last year, busting my ass, and pushing through the hardest trainings of my life to show up at national team camp in March and watch the other girls out jump me by miles," Drury wrote on Instagram.

On the way home from camp, she decided to make a doctor's appointment and get blood work done. Hours later, she received a phone call from the doctor telling her she has type 1 diabetes and that it was "urgent that I come in immediately."

Drury, 25, said her reaction was, "...i'm sorry what."

"I didn’t go into practice for a week. I didn’t even consider continuing with gym. This felt insurmountable and terrifying and there was just no way I could figure out how to manage a life changing diagnosis and get into Olympic shape in time for the first trial in 3 weeks," she wrote.

She credited Logan Dooley, a three time Olympian and trainer, with convincing her to push through her diagnosis and attend the Olympic trials.

Trampoline jumper Charlotte Drury at the 2016 Team USA Media Summit on March 9, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

"With his, and so many others, help, I started to figure out how to manage it and decided to give everything I had to the sport in the little bit of time I had left," she wrote.

Drury is now adjusting her new normal, which she said includes being "someone who carries a backpack full of juice boxes everywhere I go," which will now include Tokyo.

"Words can’t describe how hard this year has been…but through all the adversity I’m most proud of myself for not giving up. I found out that I’m tougher than I think I am," she wrote.

Along with the heartfelt post, Drury shared a photo of herself at trials showing the glucose monitor she now wears on her arm.

"So anywayyy this #T1D (and her trusty #dexcom) is getting her butt to Japan and then to god knows where next because there’s an entire world out there to see!!" she wrote. "And s**t happens but we don’t have to let the hard things stop us…sometimes we just have to allow them to (aggressively) guide us in new directions."

Two weeks ago, she also gushed about the good news that she would be on Team USA this year, calling it a "dream come true."

"It’s been an unbelievable year (5 years?) with so much hardship and I am honored to have been named to the Olympic Team as the women’s trampoline alternate," she wrote.

Still officially called the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the summer Olympics are taking place from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021. NBC is airing its first ever live broadcast of an opening ceremony on Friday, July 23, from 6:55 a.m. to 11 a.m. EDT.