TLC fans are applauding Tammy Slaton's impressive weight loss as the reality star continues her health journey.

This week, the “1000-Lb. Sisters” star shared a photo of herself sitting poolside with her friend, psychic medium Haley Michelle, who gave Slaton a shoutout for the progress she's made.

"Proud of you 💙," Michelle captioned the joint Instagram post, adding the hashtag #tammyslatonweightloss.

Slaton's Instagram followers were also quick to congratulate her.

“Look at you, girl! That is a JOURNEY 🔥,” one commented. Another wrote, “You look amazing Tammy I’m so proud of you😍😍😍😍.”

One fan called the reality star's transformation “incredible” and said they were “so happy to see how far” she has come.

“To come back from such a struggle . What a gem 💎 ❤️,” one wrote.

Another commented, “Tammy😍😍😍😍 what a sight you are. So inspired by your journey❤️❤️❤️.”

In a separate post, Slaton shared the same poolside photo and another closeup of herself.

“So much hard work. You’re killin’ it. We love you, queen Tammy. ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan commented after seeing the pictures.

"👏Your hard work and commitment is showing by how much you glow. ❤️," another wrote.

How much weight has Tammy Slaton lost?

In December 2023, Slaton spoke to People about her 440-pound weight loss. Beforehand, the reality star weighed 725 pounds at her highest weight, putting her current weight at 285 pounds.

How did Tammy Slaton lose weight?

The reality star underwent bariatric surgery in July 2022 to kickstart her weight loss journey, per People.

According to the Mayo Clinic, bariatric surgery includes gastric bypass and other types of weight-loss surgery.

"Bariatric surgery is done when diet and exercise haven’t worked or when you have serious health problems because of your weight. Some weight-loss procedures limit how much you can eat. Others work by reducing the body’s ability to absorb fat and calories. Some procedures do both," the website reads.

Before she could qualify for surgery, Slaton had to get down to 550 pounds. On that quest, she entered a food addiction rehab center and initially left weighing more than when she entered, per People.

When she later returned to the rehab, Slaton lost more weight and reached her goal before undergoing surgery.

What sort of health emergency did Tammy Slaton experience before her weight loss surgery?

Before Slaton underwent surgery, she had a near-death experience, per People, and was placed in a medically induced coma after she stopped breathing.

“I wised up and got my surgery,” she told the publication in June 2023. “I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach (tracheostomy tube) out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime."

What else has Tammy Slaton said about her weight loss surgery?

Slaton and her sister Amy’s struggles with weight have been chronicled on “1000-Lb. Sisters” since the series first debuted in 2020.

After undergoing weight loss surgery, Slaton has shared her ongoing health journey with her followers and has experienced many milestones along the way. In an interview with People, Slaton reflected on her progress in December 2023.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore,” she said. “Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

While speaking with People, Slaton revealed that she’s always had “a weight issue” and "just kept gaining" weight over time. Since her mother worked three jobs to support the family, Slaton and her sister regularly cooked for themselves.

“The microwave was our best friend,” she said. “Ramen noodles, bowls of soup, things that were quick and easy — stuff that adds on carbs.”

When her grandmother (who helped raise her) died, Slaton said she "turned to food for comfort."

Reflecting on her weight loss journey, Slaton said she hopes others watch her story and feel inspired to take their health seriously too.

“By putting our stories out there, we’re helping others see they can lose weight too. They’re not alone,” she said. “I’ve done more in the last nine months than I’ve ever done in my life. I have my life back.”

In December 2023, the reality star took to TikTok to explain how her weight-loss surgery has helped her in multiple ways.

“The surgery actually has done wonderful for my hair and for my body and for my health. And for my everything... I’m proud of myself. I’m proud of my hair," she said.

Will Tammy Slaton get skin removal surgery?

Many of Slaton's social media followers have commented asking when/if she will get skin removal surgery following her impressive weight loss.

In February 2024, the reality star addressed their questions in a TikTok video.

"I cannot answer, before anybody asks, when I’m getting skin removal because I don’t know," she said.

Slaton did note that her excess skin will go away when she gets the surgery but declined to give a timeline for when she'll undergo the procedure.