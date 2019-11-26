Susan Sarandon shares ghastly photo of black eye after falling

Susan Sarandon is giving fans a close look at her injury after she took a nasty fall.

On Monday, the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with the black eye she suffered after she took a tumble last week. Sarandon, who supports Sen. Bernie Sanders' bid for president, didn't provide an update on her condition, instead choosing to use the opportunity to speak out about health care.

“I’m lucky. I have Medicare to cover my visit to ER. Everyone deserves the same, not access, not pathway to, not option. M4A saves $," she captioned the photo, which appears to have been taken in front of a mirror and captures the severity of what she endured. "Nobody loses their home because of cancer, no rationing insulin. You know, like the rest of the free world.”

The picture comes a few days after Sarandon, 73, posted two other images of her face following the fall.

“A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee,” she wrote in the caption. In the first photo, Sarandon has a swollen eye. The second shows the eye having bruised.

Sarandon wrote that her accident meant she couldn’t stump for Sanders during an upcoming campaign stop.

“So, looks like I won’t be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow. I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity,” she wrote.