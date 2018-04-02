If you're negotiating for a raise or promotion at work ...

DO NOT fake confidence. If your chin comes up, it can convey arrogance and can turn your boss off.

DO make a hand steeple where your fingers touch in the center. This gesture will make you look mature and reasonable when discussing money or even asking for 30 vacation days instead of 20. It conveys confidence and self-assurance. You should only do this while making an important point.

If you're asking for a better deal or a store discount ...

DO NOT rock back and forth or shift your weight from foot to foot. This could indicate that you may be nervous or unsure, which gives the other person the upper hand.

DO say the other person’s name. People respond positively to hearing their names. And explain that you need help with something.

DO smile! We are attracted to people we like, trust and admire. If you smile at the employee, that may increase your odds of getting what you asked for.

If you're apologizing to a friend ...

DO NOT glare. This can seem as though you’re apologizing because you have to, not because you want to.

DO NOT lean away. We naturally lean towards things we like and push away from things we don't like. You're better off leaning in, directly facing the person and showing with your body that you mean that you're sorry.

DO make sure that you feel it before you show it. Apologies need to come from a genuine place. As we often say: show, don’t tell.