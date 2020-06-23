Supermarkets recall salads due to possible parasite contamination

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about bagged salads sold at two chains around the United States out of a concern that they could be contaminated with a parasite that causes intestinal illness.

The agency issued an alert warning shoppers that Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad from Aldi and Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad are being investigated for a link to a Cyclospora outbreak.

Hy-Vee issued a recall for a salad bag sold in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. fda

Cyclospora is a parasite so small that it can only be viewed using a microscope. It's usually transmitted when infected fecal matter contaminates food or water. When people eat or drink something contaminated with the parasite, it can cause an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis.

Symptoms typically begin seven days after the parasite is ingested and may lead to watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and a low-grade fever.

The salad bags sold at both stores and mentioned in the recall were manufactured by Fresh Express. Hy-Vee issued a recall this week, allowing customers to take an affected salad bag to a store for a refund.

"The recall is limited to 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad, all UPCs and expirations dates. The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. No other Hy-Vee food items are impacted by this recall," said an update from the FDA.

The recall includes Hy-Vee bagged garden salad and Little Salad Bar garden salad. fda

The ALDI Little Salad Bar Garden Salad recall affects all product codes with use by dates ranging from May 16 to July 4, according to the FDA. The recalled salad bags were sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

"If customers have the affected Little Salad Bar Garden Salad, they should discard it immediately," the FDA recall warned.

Customers with additional questions can also call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 Monday - Friday during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Hy-Vee customers can reach representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.