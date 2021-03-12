3 superfoods to keep you energized

Whether you want to jump-start your day or manage an afternoon slump, you might be surprised to know there are some well-known foods that can boost your energy even more than a jolt of caffeine.

Known as “complex carbohydrates” this group of fiber-rich foods are digested more slowly, providing a steady stream of energy to your body and keeping your blood sugar stable. And when your body is fueled, you are energized!

Here are a few of my favorites:

1. Sweet potatoes

One of nature’s perfect carbohydrates, sweet potatoes are eaten all over the world. Rich in fiber and nutrients like vitamins A and C, magnesium and iron, they provide readily digested carbohydrates throughout your body and brain. The high fiber in sweet potatoes slows digestion, providing a sustained release fuel — and energy to your body.

Sweet potatoes are rich in potassium, an essential part of electrolyte (salt) balance during exercise. A bonus: It has a naturally sweet taste — and no added sugar!

2. Peanut butter and bananas

These two pack the perfect punch for energy both now and later. Bananas are one of nature’s perfect fruits. Loaded with potassium, it can provide an energy boost when exercising. When you add peanut butter to the banana, the combination will sustain your energy even longer. That heart-healthy fat takes longer to digest and convert into longer lasting energy.

This longer digestion process keeps your blood sugar even, giving you the energy boost you need!

3. Popcorn

Air-popped popcorn is a quick energy boost that’s low in calories (15 calories/cup), fat, sugar and sodium. The calories are low because air is forced into the corn — a fiber-rich complex carbohydrate. Popcorn is also a good source of antioxidants, providing value-added nutrients to support energy needs.

Already known as a top energy booster for kids, popcorn is a versatile snack on its own, or as a mix-in with your favorite nuts or whole-grain cereals.