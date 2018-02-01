8 foods a Harvard nutritionist tries to eat almost every day

The American diet is slowly getting better, with people eating a little more fiber, drinking a little less soda and consuming a little less salt, she said. Still, there’s a long way to go.

Processed foods — those made outside the home that come in a box, often with a lot of added sugar and salt — are among the biggest culprits, she finds.

Want to eat like a nutrition expert? Some choices pack an especially big nutritional punch, Fung recently told the Harvard Health Blog. Here are eight foods Fung tries to eat as often as she can:

1. Nuts

High in fiber and protein, and packed with healthy fats, nuts are “wonderful,” Fung said. They’re also a very convenient, portable snack since they’re dry and don’t require refrigeration.

One recent study found people who regularly ate nuts had a 14 percent lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease, compared to those who rarely or never consumed them. Nuts are also often found in the diets of people who live very long lives.

Any type of nut is good and a variety of them is even better because their fat profile is different, so they have different good things to offer, Fung said.

Go for a handful a day, but opt for the unsalted nuts since most people’s diets already include lots of sodium.

“It’s related to high blood pressure, and that’s related to heart disease and stroke,” Fung noted. “If people can wean themselves off the high preference for salty taste, that would be great.”

2. Salmon

Salmon is an especially good protein because it contains heart-healthy omega-3 fats, Fung said.

She advised eating a salmon fillet as a meal, rather than smoked salmon as a snack because the smoked variety has more salt, plus “not so good” compounds created during the smoking process, she said. People also tend to put smoked salmon on crackers or on a bagel with cream cheese, adding refined grains and saturated fat.

The American Heart Association recommends two servings of fish a week, preferably fatty fish like salmon. Other good options include mackerel, herring, lake trout, sardines and albacore tuna.