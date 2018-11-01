'Gaping hole in our hearts': Kate Snow shares suicide's impact on her family

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It’s been almost eight years now, but it’s still fresh. Not just for me, but my entire extended family. I’m just the one who has the public platform. I’m the one who appears on TODAY and fights back tears.

My husband’s father John was a wonderful person. He was the embodiment of a kind-hearted Chicago dad — a happy, big teddy bear of a guy. His phone calls to my husband often started with, “Hey Chris, didya see the Bears game? How ‘bout that play in the first quarter?”

NBC News senior national correspondent Kate Snow shares a happy moment with her father-in-law on her wedding day. Courtesy Kate Snow

John was a high school guidance counselor. He loved helping people. He was also the family’s fix-it guy. He’s the one who would show up and fix your door, hang a mirror or paint your garage red without even asking. He was always smiling and always friendly. The folks down at Ace Hardware in his town all knew his name. Same thing at the Jewel Osco grocery around the corner. His neighbors saw him riding around on a bicycle built for two with my sister-in-law — his youngest child, Kiera.

So it was pretty surprising to me when John’s personality seemed to change eight years ago. As a daughter-in-law, I hadn’t known he’d had bouts of depression in the past — usually at times of big transition in his life. After he retired in his 60s, we discovered he was battling depression again. It was something we knew and talked openly about. We supported him and encouraged him to get help.

Our phone call came just before 7 p.m. on a Sunday, six days before Christmas. I know the exact time because we were about to host our annual Christmas party. When my husband answered the phone, there was literally Christmas music playing and the caterers were in the kitchen laying out food. Our kids were at the door waiting for a babysitter.

I’ve never heard my husband Chris scream like that. He threw the phone and ran out of the house. I picked up the phone and could barely get the words out — “Who is this? What’s happened?”

John, I was told, had died by suicide.

There aren’t many days that go by that we don’t think of him. But this past week has been particularly difficult. First, we learned about Kate Spade. Then Friday, the devastating news about Anthony Bourdain. I was a fan of both of them and like so many fans, I was shocked and deeply saddened.