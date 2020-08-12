Stevie Nicks urges fans to wear masks, fears she'll 'never sing again' if she gets coronavirus

There’s evidence that wearing face masks helps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and yet, many still resist the protocol recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the pandemic — and that’s what has Stevie Nicks so concerned.

On Tuesday, the singer, songwriter and rock legend took to Facebook to urge her fans to don masks in order to stem the tide of the outbreak, prevent deaths, preserve good health and maybe even save her iconic voice, too.

“We still have our freedom,” the Fleetwood Mac vocalist wrote as she began her post. “But we don’t have much time~”

That’s why she shared her second missive on the topic.

“On July 29th, 2020 when I posted my journal entry about wearing masks, there were 141,430 deaths from COVID 19 in the United States,” she continued. “Today, August 10th, 2020 there are 163,465 deaths from COVID 19 in the United States. 22,035 people have died in 13 days….”

She continued: "A lot of people still aren’t taking the wearing of a simple mask seriously~ or, just trying to be aware of how close you are to others. The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows. It is stalking you. It doesn’t care who you are…It’s just looking for a victim.”