Former "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Stassi Schroeder is sharing her daughter's health struggles.

In an Instagram post, the reality star detailed a recent trip to the hospital with daughter Hartford after the toddler was experiencing "rapidly aggressively breathing," Schroeder said.

Schroeder's husband, Beau Clark, captured their daughter's labored breathing on video and posted it to his Instagram story on Monday, writing, "This was this morning ... If you see your child breathing like this. Take them to the hospital ASAP!!"

Shortly after, he posted an update saying, "Just got home. 6 hours at the hospital. She's improved slightly with her breathing, but it's still hard" alongside a photo of a nebulizer.

"She's going to be on albuterol for the next two days with this breathing thing," he continued.

According to Schroeder's Instagram story, the 2-year-old was diagnosed with a virus and "reactive airways disease," which, she wrote, is "essentially pediatric asthma."

Schroeder shared a video of her daughter needing assistance with her breathing on her Instagram story. Instagram Stassi Schroeder

According to the Cleveland Clinic, "reactive airways disease" is not an official diagnosis but rather a term used to refer to asthma-like symptoms when the cause isn't known. Symptoms include a chronic cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, wheezing and chest tightness.

The first child of Schroeder and Clark, Hartford was born in January of 2021, which her mother announced with a sweet Instagram post.

"Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her," Schroeder wrote.

Now pregnant with her second child, a boy, Schroeder is currently on the road with a new tour called "Straight Up With Stassi LIVE –The Mommy Dearest Tour," which, according to the website, is intended to be like a "happy hour with your bestie."

Of her daughter's recent hospital visit, Schroeder wrote that Hartford was "a little soldier" throughout the ordeal, and according to Clark's Instagram, the toddler is home.

"For now," Clark wrote, "she's got an ice cream cone and is on the couch watching 'Frozen.'"