Are you a Start TODAY member? We'd love to feature your photo on the show!

Welcome to the Start TODAY. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the challenge and receive daily inspiration and advice sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!

Are you one of the more than 400,000 Start TODAY members setting — and hitting — new goals every month? We want to see your photos! Send a us snap of you walking or working out and you may be featured on the show.

Upload your photo and tell us why you walk! TODAY

You may be contacted for a future segment or digital feature by one of our producers or editors.

Happy walking!

The Start TODAY team