Shane Burcaw and Hannah Aylward have dedicated their popular YouTube channel to showing people what a relationship looks like when one person lives with a physical disability and the other does not.

Now they will show what it looks like as a married couple.

The stars of the "Squirmy and Grubs" channel shared photos and a video on YouTube of their small wedding ceremony in Minneapolis on Sept. 4 as they tied the knot after four years together.

"On Friday, September 4th, I married the love of my life," Aylward wrote on Instagram. "It wasn’t the big gathering we had always planned on having, but it was perfect. Thank you so much to @sburcaw for officiating over Zoom. We love you! ⁣⁣Shane and I can’t wait to celebrate with our families in person when it’s safe, but for now, we’re husband and wife!!!! And that’s the most important part. I’m incredibly lucky to now be married to the greatest guy I know."

Burcaw has spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disorder that causes wasting in muscles, and has used a wheelchair since he was 2 years old. He shared a photo of his wife showing off her new wedding ring.

"What Made Me Smile This Week?⁣⁣ I married my best friend," he wrote on Instagram. "On Friday, September 4th, Hannah and I tied the knot and became husband and wife! It was a private backyard ceremony that we conducted over Zoom with our officiant. Certainly not the wedding we originally imagined, but it was a beautiful moment filled with the most important thing: our love for each other⁣⁣!⁣⁣ I’m beyond happy and smiling a whole lot."

A video shows the couple preparing for their big day and sharing their first kiss as husband and wife.

"The ceremony went really well," Burcaw says in the video. "We weren't sure doing it over Zoom how that would go."

"It was perfect," Aylward says. "It broke up like once, that was kind of funny, but other than that it was smooth sailing."

"It was filled with love," Burcaw added.

The couple opened up to TODAY last year about the hurdles and stereotypes they have faced in their relationship, whether it's strangers failing to believe they are together and whether they can have children together.

"Many of our viewers have wrongly assumed that, by being with me, Hannah is signing up for a life of childless celibacy," Burcaw wrote. "This idea is far from the truth. We have a satisfying intimate life, and both of us are interested in having children together down the road. Unless Hannah is also a carrier of the genetic traits that cause spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), our children will not have the disease. If she is a carrier, our children will have a 50/50 chance of having SMA. Either way, I cannot wait to pull our kids around in a wagon attached to the back of my wheelchair."

Burcaw also wrote in a first-person essay for TODAY in July about how they plan to continue to educate others about people living with disabilities, 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"The ADA has been around for 30 years as of July 26. Without question, its policies have drastically improved our systems surrounding disability, but there’s so much more work to be done," he wrote.