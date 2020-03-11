Songs to sing while washing hands: Coronavirus hand-washing songs

We won't judge if we hear you singing these songs from the bathroom.
By Madeline Merinuk

With the outbreak of coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, now a pandemic, one of the simplest ways to keep yourself and others safe is by washing your hands.

The CDC recommends soaping up for at least 20 seconds — or the time it takes to sing "Happy Birthday" twice. But what if you can't handle that particular earworm dozens of time a day?

Enter the good samaritans of Twitter, who have been finding alternative songs with 20 second choruses. A Twitter thread created by Twitter user Jen Monnier includes a plethora of songs — and other Twitter users chimed in to give their best option for a 20-second ditty as well.

One Twitter user replied, "I use one verse of My Sharona, but sung as My Carona." Too far?

Savannah Guthrie took a creative approach by making up a song for Vale called "The Corona Shuffle."

And a new website Wash Your Lyrics even generates a hand-washing infographic for the song of your choice.

Dr. Ana Flavia Zuim, Director of Vocal Performance at NYU Steinhardt School, recommends jazzing up your hand-washing routine with a musical theater song, because why not put on a show if you're going to be singing to yourself?

Dr. Zuim's suggestions include "My Shot" from the hit musical Hamilton, or, for a more comedic take, "Hands Clean," by Alanis Morisette. Isn't it ironic?

Songs to sing while washing hands

  • 1. "Love On Top," by Beyoncé
  • 2. "Truth Hurts," by Lizzo
  • 3. "Jolene," by Dolly Parton
  • 4. "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," from the Wizard of Oz
  • 5. "The Sound of Music," from The Sound of Music
  • 6. "My Shot," from Hamilton
  • 7. "Hands Clean," by Alanis Morisette
  • 8. "Karma Chameleon," by Culture Club
  • 9. "Stayin' Alive," by The BeeGees (also a favorite song for performing CPR)
  • 10. "Toxic," by Britney Spears
  • 11. "Livin' On a Prayer," by Bon Jovi
  • 12. "No Scrubs," by TLC
  • 13. "Raspberry Beret," by Prince
  • 14. "Landslide," by Fleetwood Mac
  • 15. "Love Shack" by The B-52's

People have even made coronavirus hand-washing playlists on spotify:

Now there's no excuse not to wash your hands. Clean lyrics optional.

