October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Sofia Vergara is marking the occasion with a mammogram — and with the hope that her fans will follow her example.

On Friday, the "Modern Family" star shared a short video of herself posing alongside a mammography machine with a big smile.

"You have to do it!!!" she wrote in the caption.

And her followers got the message.

"Going to make my appointment tomorrow!" one wrote. Many others simply thanked Vergara for the reminder. "Well done! It's awesome to encourage other women to have their mammograms."

Still, there were those who couldn’t help noticing something beyond Vergara's message — in particular, what she had on. Rather than wearing the traditional paper gown, she donned a fluffy Ralph Lauren robe.

"Dang! I need to switch mammogram offices," another commenter joked.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women undergo regular screenings starting by the age of 45, with the opportunity to begin at 40.

"Screening mammography in women aged 40 to 69 years is associated with a reduction in breast cancer deaths," the organization noted.

Vergara is well aware of that, and this isn't the first time she's shared the importance of early testing with fans.

In 2016, the then 43-year-old shared a pre-mammogram selfie on Instagram.