One variety of smoked salmon sold at Publix supermarkets is being recalled over listeria concerns.

Seafood wholesaler Seven Seas international USA, LLC, is voluntarily recalling 295 cases of Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon, according to a release from the Food and Drug Administration.

Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon products sold at Publix before March 14, 2023, with product code R4058, are affected by the recall. fda.gov

The affected products, which are only sold at Publix stores, have lot code R4058 printed on their clear plastic film packaging.

Only products with this lot code sold before March 14, 2023, are affected by the recall, the FDA said.

The recall was issued after routine testing by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

If consumers have purchased any product affected by the recall, they should not consume it, and may return it to the store where they bought it for a full refund, according to the FDA.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause an infection called listeriosis.

Listeriosis can have symptoms including fever, body aches, confusion, and seizures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A listeria infection can be especially serious for people who are pregnant, older than 65, or immunocompromised.

Listeria is the “third leading cause of death from foodborne illness, or food poisoning, in the United States,” according to the CDC.

The agency estimates that 1,600 people per year are sickened by listeria, and about 260 people die.

Concerns over listeria contamination have led to food recalls in the past.

In February, a Rhode Island-based company recalled nearly 53,000 pounds of salami and other ready-to-eat sausage products over listeria concerns.

The same month, the Maryland-based Fresh Ideation Food Group recalled more than 400 products, including muffins, yogurts and premade sandwiches, due to possible listeria contamination.