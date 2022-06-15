13 infant deaths linked to Fisher-Price rockers as company urges safe sleep practices

Fisher-Price is warning consumers who own the company's Newborn-to-Toddler Rocker or Infant-to-Toddler Rocker not to allow babies to sleep in them after multiple deaths were reported over a span of a dozen years.

At least 13 infants have died in the rockers between 2009 and 2021, the company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The statement urged consumers never to leave infants unsupervised or unrestrained in the rockers or any other inclined products.

"Parents and caregivers should never use inclined products, such as rockers, gliders, soothers, and swings, for infant sleep and should not leave infants in these products unsupervised, unrestrained, or with bedding material, due to the risk of suffocation," the statement read.

The CPSC recently finalized a rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less. The rule goes into effect on June 23, 2022, the statement added.

Fisher-Price has sold more than 17 million of the rockers worldwide since the 1990s. In 2019, the company recalled its Rock ‘n Play Sleeper due to reports of infant deaths, likely caused by the babies rolling from their backs to their stomachs while unrestrained in the sleeper. Prior to the recall, the company issued a statement urging parents not to use the sleeper once an infant started to roll over.

In Tuesday's statement, the CPSC reminded consumers that the safest place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard. No pillows, blankets, crib bumpers or other items should be added to an infant's sleep environment. Only a fitted sheet is recommended.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their backs. If infants fall asleep in an inclined or upright position, they should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface, such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

The CPSC encouraged parents and caregivers to continue reporting safety incidents involving infant products at saferproducts.gov.