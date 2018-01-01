Pace started tanning in high school — a friend had a tanning bed in her home. She went a handful of times, but her "addiction" to tanning started when she went to college. Pace played basketball for Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond and was frequently filmed or photographed while on the court.

"I've always been self-conscious of being light skinned with freckles and red hair," she explained, elaborating that seeing pictures of herself in the media didn't help with her self-esteem. One thing that did help? A darker complexion. Pace bought a package at the local tanning salon and went regularly.

"I started tanning every day, or every other day," the current Tennessee resident remembered. "It was addictive. People would say, 'You look so good, you look tan,' and it just encouraged me."

First surgery

Pace was diagnosed with her first skin cancer in 2000. She was in her early 20s and working as a basketball coach at Southeast Missouri State University. Since it was her first full-time job with health insurance, her mom encouraged her to visit all of her doctors to get a baseline of her health.

During a dermatologist appointment, the doctor biopsied a couple of spots on her leg. When they called her back a few days later telling her it was melanoma and she needed to come back to the office as soon as possible, she brushed off their concerns.

"I blew it off for weeks," admitted Pace. "They kept calling me and eventually, they said: 'You need to get in here now.'"

During the first surgery, doctors removed the melanomas from her upper and lower leg. She left the hospital in crutches because she couldn't walk. While it scared her at first, months later, she was back in the tanning beds.

Lisa Pace recovers on the couch after her first skin cancer surgery. Lisa Pace

According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S., and rates have been rising for the last 30 years. There are three types of skin cancer: melanoma (the deadliest), squamous cell and basal cell. Melanoma is currently the second most common cancer among women between the ages of 15-29.

According to recent research from the American Academy of Dermatology, using an indoor tanning bed before the age of 35 increases melanoma risk by 59 percent (and that risk increases with more frequent use). Even just one visit to a tanning bad can increase a user's risk of developing skin cancer. While indoor tanning bed use is on the decline, nearly 10 million adults still tan every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tanning devices deliver UVA rays that are five to 15 times higher than those delivered by the summer sun in the middle of the day. Any dermatologist will tell you there is no such thing as a safe or healthy tan — any change in the color of your skin represents damage and is the body's response to harmful UV radiation.