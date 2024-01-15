After undergoing surgery in late December 2023 to treat melanoma, Teddi Mellencamp has some welcome news — her oncology report shows she no longer has any lingering skin cancer.

“Final report is all good. Some atypical areas, but no melanoma,” the former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared on Instagram on Jan. 12. She added that her doctor told her: “We’ll have to keep a close watch on you, but all good now. I’ll want to see you in about 3 months.”

Mellencamp’s latest post includes a picture of her back with a scar, which snakes from her upper back down her shoulder and side.

Since being diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in October 2022, Mellencamp has had multiple surgeries to treat it. She estimated in September 2023, when she found yet another melanoma, that she'd had 12 or 13 melanomas pop up.

While melanoma only accounts for 1% of skin cancers, it causes a disproportionate number of skin cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society.

Mellencamp opened up about her latest procedure to remove her skin cancer in late December, writing on Instagram, “I promise you do not want to go through this.” She also included pictures from after her surgery.

Still, she noted she felt lucky. “It’s pretty painful, but I am so grateful that they did such a great job,” she said in a video on Instagram.

The most recent procedure she underwent is called a “wide excision melanoma," she wrote, explaining that medical team "cut out the area of my shoulder and replaced it with a flap of skin from below on my back. ... But the pain and discomfort are all worth it.”

In her latest post about her experience with cancer, Mellencamp stressed that she will attend all her follow-up appointments and encouraged her followers to be mindful of their own skin health.

“I absolutely will be diligent with my 3-month checkups,” she wrote. “Please be the same with your skin checks.”

Raising awareness of melanoma has been Mellencamp's primary motivation in sharing her story.

“Every time I post about skin cancer someone else is reminded to get checked,” she wrote in September 2023 on Instagram.