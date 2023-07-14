How to get rid of sun spots on your face and prevent them, according to dermatologists

Sun spots on your face can be reminders of a summer spent hiking, swimming or relaxing outdoors. But those marks are also signs of sun damage. And while there are ways to reduce the look of them, it's worth thinking about preventing sun spots too, experts say.

What we colloquially refer to as sun spots may actually be two different things, Dr. Shasa Hu, associate professor in the department of dermatology and cutaneous surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, tells TODAY.com.

"'Sun spots,' strictly speaking, refers to something called lentigines, which are induced by cumulative sun exposure," she explains. "So that's a form of sun damage."

Generally, these marks "look flat, tannish or brown and round," Dr. Angela Lamb, director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice and an associate professor of dermatology, tells TODAY.com. And, because they're caused by exposure, they usually show up on parts of the body that are frequently in the sun, like the face, arms and hands, Lamb says.

Sometimes people also develop white spots called idiopathic guttate hypomelanosis, "which we really think are kind of sun spots in reverse," she says. In this case, a small area of skin loses its pigment, and sun exposure is thought to play a role.

Sun exposure can cause changes to the skin over time, including sun spots on your face. Getty Images / iStockphoto

The other type of spot, which some people call age spots, are technically referred to as seborrheic keratoses, Hu says. In their early stages, these marks look very similar to sun spots but may become raised as time goes on.

"Seborrheic keratoses are not directly induced by sun exposure," Hu explains. "They're more reflective of the natural aging process." That's why these spots might appear on areas of the body that don't get much sun, like between skin folds or under the breast area, Hu says.

While sun spots and seborrheic keratoses are benign marks, it's a good idea to keep track of any new spots — especially if they appear suddenly and you only have one of them.

What causes sun spots on the face?

True sun spots — lentigines — are caused by sun exposure, the experts say.

When you're in the sun, your skin produces the pigment melanin to protect itself, the Mayo Clinic explains. But, that process doesn't always happen evenly across your skin. Sometimes, that happens unevenly, which produces spots or patches of pigmentation, like sun spots.

People tend to notice sun spots starting in their 20s and 30s, Lamb says, and they become more common with age.

How to manage sun spots at home:

First off, as you may have guessed, the experts recommend using sunscreen to prevent sun damage. You should use a sunscreen with at least 30 SPF and broad-spectrum protection daily, TODAY.com explained previously.

And there's some research to suggest that using sunscreen every day can even help reduce the look of UV-related skin damage you already have. But Hu emphasizes that this is not a quick fix.

"Don't expect these spots to go away because you used sunscreen for like a week or month," she says. "We're talking about long-term sun protection; we're talking about a six-month to 12-month daily application."

In addition to "religious sunscreen application," as Lamb says, you can use over-the-counter products containing certain helpful ingredients to lighten sun spots.

The experts suggest looking for products with:

Retinol and retinoids, which are vitamin A derivatives, increase cell turnover in the skin and stimulate the production of collagen.

Vitamin C helps brighten the skin and even out skin tone.

Azelaic acid gently exfoliates and brightens skin, which can help even out the tone of sun spots.

Kojic acid is another brightening ingredient that's particularly useful for tackling hyperpigmentation.

Mandelic acid works as a sensitive-skin-friendly exfoliant to brighten dark spots and sun damage.

When using products with these ingredients consistently, you should start to see some improvement within 12 weeks, Hu says. And if you're not seeing the results you want, a dermatologist can prescribe stronger retinoid treatments.

When to see a dermatologist

The above ingredients can be incorporated into a daily skin care routine to help reduce the look of sun spots on your face over time, Hu says. But a dermatologist can offer other treatments to help fade sun spots on your face.

"For some people who are not patient and really want to do something more aggressive, then we're bringing them in for either laser treatment or a spot chemical peel," she says. In particular, fractional laser treatments, CO2 ablative treatments and spot-by-spot PICO treatments can help with sun spots, Lamb adds.

You should also check in with your doctor or dermatologist if you're not sure that what you have are sun spots or if any of those marks look like "ugly ducklings," Hu says.

"A single lesion that stands out is more concerning," and could even be a sign of skin cancer or a side effect of certain medications. Spots that are growing quickly, particularly large or have asymmetrical borders or pigmentation should also get checked out.

And if any of your spots are getting thicker or itchy, or if they're bleeding more easily or not healing properly, those are also signs to check in with a dermatologist. Although it's normal for some marks to thicken over time, your dermatologist will still want to look over changes like that, Hu says.

While sun spots are common and usually harmless, "don't assume that they're completely normal," Lamb says, especially if you or people in your family have a history of skin cancer. Having regular contact with your dermatologist can help "make sure you're not minimizing something that's actually a problem," she says.