Khloe Kardashian gives close-up look at stitches from skin cancer surgery

Khloe Kardashian revealed more details about her skin cancer scare in a new trailer for the third season of "The Kardashians."

"Melanoma is deadly," Kardashian said. "This is way more serious than I anticipated it to be."

The trailer gave a glimpse into how uneasy Kardashian's friends and family were during her treatment for a melanoma on her cheek.

"This, on her face, is very concerning," Kris Jenner said in the trailer after her daughter found out she had skin cancer.

Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner shared that the 38-year-old "doesn't sleep" and has "lost a lot of weight." And Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq tells her, "I don’t think I’ve seen you this low."

The trailer then cuts to a photo of Kardashian's stitches after surgery and then a clip of her with a bandage on her face.

The Kardashians trailer shows Khloé Kardashian's skin cancer removal. Hulu

Kardashian first revealed her melanoma diagnosis in October, detailing her experience that she said started months earlier when she first noticed a small bump on her face.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging," Kardashian said on Instagram at the time.

Kardashian added that she had the bump biopsied after two dermatologists told her it could be an "incredibly rare" condition for someone her age.

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," she shared.

She said she would have to wear a bandage on her cheek following the surgery, and many fans later left comments on her photos asking what was on her face.

In February, Kardashian posted a photo of herself at the gym, where some eagle-eyed followers noticed something that appeared to be a bandage on her jawline.

One fan bluntly asked: "And what the heck is on your cheek?"

"A bandage," Kardashian replied, adding a Band-Aid emoji. "I had a tumor removed from my face but I’m totally ok. Thank you for asking."

She also responded to a fan who asked "Is that a band aid on your jaw line @khloekardashian or makeup?"

"It’s a scar strip. I had a tumor removed from my face a few moments ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse. All is great and healing wonderfully," she wrote.

The Kardashians trailer shows Khloé Kardashian's skin cancer removal. Hulu

Kardashian said in October that she decided to tell her followers about her tumor removal to "remind everyone" to get anything unusual on their skin checked out by a dermatologist.

"Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as our annual checkups," she said.