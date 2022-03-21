Jergens moisturizer recalled for possible bacteria contamination

Specific lots of Jergens moisturizer are being recalled because they may contain bacteria. Two sizes of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer are affected, according to a release on the Food and Drug Administration site.

The recalled lots include three-ounce (single bottles and three-packs) and 10-ounce bottles of the Jergens moisturizer, which were manufactured between Oct. 1, 2021, and Oct. 18, 2021. Only specific lot codes are affected by the recall (available on the FDA site here). The company is still investigating the full scope of the issue but is already removing the affected moisturizers from stores and warehouses as well as issuing consumer alerts.

Kao USA is voluntarily recalling the products because the moisturizers could contain Pluralibacter gergoviae. This type of bacteria is generally harmless to humans, but "people who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections," according to the alert.

People who've purchased the recalled products should stop using them "as a precautionary measure," the company said. They can also contact the Kao USA consumer care center to get a coupon for a free product at 1-800-742-8798 or via email at consumer@kao.com.

