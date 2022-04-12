Ireland Baldwin has shared pictures of her recent “FaceTite” liposuction procedure on Instagram.

Last week, the 26-year-old model, who is the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, posted a lengthy Instagram post about body insecurity.

“Sure, I have my insecurities,” she wrote. “I know a lot of you love to assume I am filled with lip filler, breast implants, and botox, but even though there’s absolutely nothing wrong with any of those things, I am not, but HELL! All you had to do was ask.”

She then said that she has always felt insecure about her chin.

Ireland Baldwin told her followers, “I’m getting that fixed soon. Not going under the knife but trying an in-office procedure to see if it helps.”

She added that the treatment is for her and she is currently “in the most freeing mental headspace I have ever been in about my body image.”

On Saturday, Ireland Baldwin uploaded a selfie on Instagram of her wearing a face bandage as she recovers from the procedure.

Healthline describes a FaceTite as a cosmetic process that uses a few incisions, radiofrequency waves and liposuction to target sagging skin and wrinkles.

“Hey,” she simply captioned the photo.

A few hours later, Ireland Baldwin shared another selfie on Instagram and revealed that cousin Alaia Baldwin also underwent the procedure. The cousins stared into the camera with matching gauze and bandages wrapped around their faces.

“Cousins who facetite together, stay together,” Ireland Baldwin wrote in the caption before giving a shout out to their doctor.

Alaia Baldwin, the 29-year-old daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, posted the same picture on her Instagram. She uploaded a funny clip of the two lounging on a couch together as well.

In addition to opening up about her FaceTite, Ireland Baldwin also used her Instagram letter to address her struggles with growing up in the public eye.

She wrote, “I have been called some version of fat, ugly, worthless and irrelevant by grown adults on the internet since I was a kid. It’s nothing new.”

The model continued, “I have spent way too many years starving myself, binging, purging, measuring, stepping on scales, spitting food into my purse, and all around ruining my body because some troll told me I’ll never be as thin and beautiful as my mother.”

In 2020, Ireland Baldwin celebrated being "free of anorexia and bulimia" for six years.

She said on Instagram this week that she is “indeed on the other side" of it.

“I have my bad days, of course,” she shared. “But overall, I f---ing LOVE food…like romantically. I love my body. I love the way it moves. I love how I feel in it.”