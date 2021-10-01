Coppertone recalls 5 of its popular sunscreens after detecting benzene

Coppertone has voluntarily recalled five different types of aerosol sunscreen spray after detecting benzene in the products.

The company announced Thursday that it was recalling the aerosol sunscreens after finding low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

These are the products included in the voluntary recall. Coppertone

The sunscreens subject to the recall are the 5-ounce aerosol cans of Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF 50, Coppertone Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50, Coppertone Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50, Coppertone Sport Mineral SPF 50 and the 1.6-ounce cans of travel Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50.

The affected products, which have been distributed across the country, were manufactured between Jan. 10 and June 15. Consumers who bought the products can get a refund by filling out an online form.

"Daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in these affected Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences based on generally accepted exposure modeling by numerous regulatory agencies," Coppertone said in a news release. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling certain lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen spray products."

The company said it has also notified retailers by letter and is working to have them return all of the recalled sunscreen spray products.

The Coppertone recall follows one in July by Johnson & Johnson, which recalled five sunscreen products of its own after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene. The carcinogen was found after testing by the company and an independent laboratory.