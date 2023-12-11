‘Dance Moms’ star says eye swelled shut due to pimple, warns about ‘triangle of death’

After waking up with a swollen pimple, Brooke Hyland, who appeared on the show "Dance Moms," is warning her followers about an area of the face known as the "triangle of death."

When Hyland woke up one morning, she shared a video on TikTok showing a swollen pimple on the bridge of her nose, which was so inflamed that it prevented her from fully opening her eye.

At first, she thought she had a lot of "crusties in my eyes," she told her followers in the Nov. 14, 2023, TikTok video. "No, I just can't open one of them."

Hyland had been dealing with the "massive pimple" for two days already. "It's extremely hard and not poppable. It's one of those that hurts so bad," she said. "And I swear the inflammation around it has spread into my eye."

She then asked her followers to chime in with advice about how to take care of the issue.

Commenters warned Hyland that, because of the location of the pimple, it could be more serious than she realized. And multiple comments mentioned the "triangle of death" or the "danger triangle."

What is the triangle of death on the face?

An infection in this area of the face, which includes the bridge of the nose to the corners of the mouth, can potentially spread to the brain, the Cleveland Clinic explains.

That's because your cavernous sinus, a collection of blood vessels that deliver blood directly to the brain, sits right behind this area of your face. So, an infection there — including from a popped pimple — can potentially make its way to the brain via those veins.

Hyland took the warnings to heart and, the next day, shared what she'd learned with her followers on TikTok.

"I didn't know that the triangle of death existed, but now I do so I'm going to teach you about it," she said in the video, while holding a compress to her eye. "Hopefully you can avoid having something like this ever happen to you — or worse."

While experts typically recommend not popping pimples anywhere on your face, popping a pimple in the danger triangle poses even more risks than usual.

While it's unlikely, it is possible for a facial infection to cause a blood clot to form in the cavernous sinus, a condition called septic cavernous sinus thrombosis, the Cleveland Clinic says. This condition can lead to serious complications, such as meningitis or stroke.

In the past, septic cavernous sinus thrombosis was often a death sentence, the Cleveland Clinic explains. But these days, the condition is usually treatable with antibiotics if it's caught in time.

"Moral of the story: Just don't be popping or picking anything in these areas," Hyland said, adding that she would be getting medical attention for her pimple that day.

This weekend, Hyland shared an update

Nearly a month after posting her first TikTok video about the pimple, Hyland shared an update with her followers.

She went through a seven-day course of antibiotics and "it made major swelling go down," Hyland said in the video.

But she went back to the doctor because she could still feel "little bumps" along the bridge of her nose where the swelling had been — even after using a steroid pack the doctor had given her to help with the swelling.

"So I'm getting put on an even stronger antibiotic for another 10 days," Hyland said. At the time she hadn't picked it up yet. "I just want this to all be over," she said.