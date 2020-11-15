After reports of singer Jeremih, 33, in ICU with COVID, 50 Cent and more speak out

Support for R&B singer Jeremih flooded in on social media this weekend following reports that the 33-year-old is being treated for COVID-19 in the intensive care unit.

TMZ first reported on Saturday that the "Don't Tell 'Em" singer had been hospitalized in Chicago for his treatment. It is unclear how long the singer has been in the hospital, but the outlet reported that he is currently on a ventilator and his condition has worsened.

TODAY has reached out to the singer’s spokespeople for comment.

Rapper Jeremih performs onstage during Powerhouse 2017 at Glen Helen Amphitheatre on May 6, 2017, in San Bernardino, California. Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

Musicians and fans shared messages of support for Jeremih on social media, asking for prayers while he reportedly remains hospitalized.

Fellow Chicago native Chance the Rapper wrote, “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

The two have collaborated in the past, including their 2016 mixtape “Merry Christmas Lil' Mama” and its 2017 reissue, “Merry Christmas Lil' Mama Re-Wrapped.”

50 Cent, who was featured on Jeremih's 2010 song “Down on Me,” shared a photo of the two on Instagram, writing, “pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid sh-t is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago.”

Rapper Hitmaka posted a picture on Instagram of the singer with the caption: “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings.”

“Prayers up to jerimah and his family,” added rapper Meek Mill, who featured Jeremih on his 2018 song "Dangerous," on Twitter.

Big Sean, another past collaborator of Jeremih, tweeted, “Prayers up, praying for your strength @jeremih.”

Singer Toni Braxton shared her own message of support on Twitter, writing, "Keeping Jeremih in my prayers."