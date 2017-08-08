Sinead O'Connor opens up about mental illness struggle in emotional video

share tweet pin email

Irish pop legend Sinead O'Connor has fans worried after she shared a tearful Facebook video revealing her struggle with mental illness on Aug. 3.

In the video, which she hashtagged #OneOfMillions, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer cries as she opens up about having suicidal thoughts, and reveals she's been staying in a New Jersey motel because her family members have abandoned her.

"Why are we alone?" the 50-year-old singer asked. "People who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on Earth. You've got to take care of us. We're not like everybody."

"Suddenly, all the people who are supposed to be loving you or taking care of you treat you like s---" she said. "If it was me, I'd be gone straight away back to my mum."

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

O'Connor, who rose to fame in the 1980s with her critically acclaimed debut album "The Lion and the Cobra," speaks directly to the camera in the 12-minute video, frequently breaking down as she details her despair.

The singer said she hoped her candor "is somehow helpful."

“I know that I’m just one of millions and millions of people in the world that suffer like I do that don’t necessarily have the resources that I have," she said.

She also urged families to take care of their loved ones who are struggling.

"If you have a family member that suffers from mental illness, care for them, tenderness, love, care for them. Visit them in the hospital, don’t dump them in the hospital and bugger off," she said.

It's not the first time the Grammy winner, who revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2007, has worried her fans. In 2015, she shared what appeared to be a suicide note on her Facebook page, revealing that she had overdosed after a custody battle involving her youngest son and his father, Irish musician Donal Lunny. (Irish police later let fans know they had located O'Connor and that she was "safe and sound.")

The following year her oldest son, Jake Reynolds, reported the singer missing, but she was later found in a hotel room.

A follow-up post on O'Connor's Facebook page early Tuesday morning let the singer's fans know she was "safe, and she is not suicidal."

"She is surrounded by love and receiving the best of care," the post read. "She asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her."