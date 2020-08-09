Simon Cowell undergoes 6-hour surgery to repair multiples breaks in back

Simon Cowell is very lucky after sustaining a bad back injury while trying out a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu.

A rep told TODAY that the 60-year-old "America's Got Talent" judge and executive producer underwent surgery on Saturday after breaking his back in a number of places. The six-hour surgery involved multiple procedures and fusions, including a metal rod placed in his back.

At the time of the injury, Cowell was home with his 6-year-old son, Eric, the rep said. Cowell is now recovering in the hospital and will be for a few days.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," a spokesperson told TODAY on Saturday.

"He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

In a follow-up correspondence, the spokesperson explained to TODAY, "Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening."