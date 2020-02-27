Sheinelle Jones' latest update after vocal cord surgery: 'Not talking stinks'

Sheinelle Jones can't talk as she heals from vocal cord surgery, but she still found a way Thursday to give her Instagram followers an update on how she is doing.

The co-host of the 3rd hour of TODAY took some inspiration from "Love Actually" and used cue cards to send a video message to the TODAY team and her Instagram followers.

"Hi everybody! Just checking in," Sheinelle begins. "I really miss my TODAY show buddies. I'm doing well, reading books & magazines."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Not talking stinks," reads the next card. Sheinelle also gives a big thumbs-down to the camera to emphasize her point.

"But, I'm managing and making the best of it," she adds. "Thanks for all of the comments & well wishes! Love you."

Sheinelle underwent surgery Monday to remove a lesion from one of her vocal cords that had made it difficult to talk and caused her voice to sound hoarse.

“I promised my kids that ‘mommy would be just fine’... and I was relieved I could keep my promise,” she wrote in another post from earlier this week. “Now the work begins to heal.”

The entire TODAY team can't wait to have Sheinelle back soon — and hear her voice!