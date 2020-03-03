Sheinelle Jones' kids give adorable update on their mom's recovery

Sign up for our newsletter

Sheinelle Jones' kids know viewers are wishing their mom well after she underwent vocal cord surgery a week ago — so they're here to tell you, she's "doing fine."

The 3rd hour of TODAY co-host took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of her adorable 7-year-old twins, Clara and Uche, giving viewers an update about her recovery.

"Hey everybody, I just want to let you know that my mom is doing fine," Uche said as Sheinelle nodded her head and gave a thumbs up.

"We're playing games and writing notes," Clara added as the camera pans to the board game Sorry! on a nearby table.

The kids' update was absolutely seamless but Sheinelle let us all in on a little secret in her caption.

"This took 60 million times to record ... point is, all is well," she revealed.

Sheinelle, shares her cute twins with husband Uche Ojeh. The couple also has a 10-year-old son named Kayin.

She went under the knife Feb. 24 to remove a lesion from one of her vocal cords that was making it difficult for her to talk. As she recuperates, she's been finding clever ways to communicate.

Last Thursday, she took inspiration from "Love Actually" and used cue cards to send a video message to the TODAY team and her Instagram followers.

"Hi everybody! Just checking in," her first card read. "I really miss my TODAY show buddies. I'm doing well, reading books & magazines."

"Not talking stinks," the next card read.

"But, I'm managing and making the best of it," she added. "Thanks for all of the comments & well wishes! Love you."

Shortly after the surgery, Sheinelle shared a photo from her hospital bed, writing, "I promised my kids that ‘mommy would be just fine’... and I was relieved I could keep my promise."

We're relieved too! The entire TODAY team is wishing Sheinelle a speedy and safe recovery!