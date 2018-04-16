Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Sheinelle Jones finished a half-marathon! Watch her emotional journey

Weekend TODAY anchor Sheinelle Jones ran a half-marathon, and like a true journalist, she captured the journey on camera.

by Marguerite Ward / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Sheinelle Jones is a force to be reckoned with!

The Weekend TODAY anchor and mother of three completed the Shape Half-Marathon, emceed by fellow anchor Megyn Kelly, running 13.1 miles in New York City's Central Park.

 The journey was no walk in the park! Sheinelle Jones

And while there are plenty of reasons to cry while running more than 13 miles, the cold weather and long distance didn't bother Sheinelle. Instead, the anchor shed happy tears for two inspiring reasons.

The first, as she revealed on Instagram, was 5 miles into the race when she saw her husband, Uche Ojeh, and her children: 5-year-old twins Uche and Clara Josephine, and son Kayin, 8.

The next tearful moment came halfway when she saw her friends and colleagues, Yosef Herzog (who was the one to tell her to sign up for the race) and Caroline Gottlieb, along the route cheering her on. And the tears flowed a third time when she crossed the finish line. Being the true journalist that she is, whipped out her camera and recorded the emotional moment.

Shortly after, TODAY's Al Roker wished her with a "hearty" congratulations, noting that the day was indeed "very cold." Her fellow Weekend TODAY anchor Craig Melvin also chimed in on Twitter.

For Sheinelle, the accomplishment is the perfect note to ring in another year! On Thursday, the anchor turns 40, which she says will be “an adventure.” If 39 is any indication, then that’s sure to be true.

Here's to chasing more dreams!

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Happy birthday, Sheinelle Jones! TODAY anchor celebrates with cake on the plaza

03:18

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.