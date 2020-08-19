Sharon Stone's sister 'gasping for every breath' in video after COVID-19 diagnosis

Sharon Stone is giving fans an update on her younger sister's condition with coronavirus.

The actor took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that Kelly Stone, who has lupus, had been admitted to the hospital with the virus. And now, the "Basic Instinct" star is giving her followers a raw look at her sister's experience in the COVID-19 ward.

On Tuesday, Stone reposted a video that her younger sister shared from the hospital and captioned the post "Wear a mask please." In the video, the younger Stone can be seen in her hospital bed struggling to breathe.

"I beg you to know that this is real. I'm gasping for every breath," she said. "You never ever want to feel like this, I promise you. I only have love in my heart and it's breaking for people that can't breathe."

In a candid video posted to her Instagram account on Sunday, Stone explained that her sister and brother-in-law had been staying at home and were only leaving the house to go to the pharmacy. Now, they both have coronavirusand Stone said her sister, who has posted multiple video updates from the hospital, is not doing well.

The 62-year-old actor called attention to a lack of testing and revealed that Montana, where her sister and brother-in-law live, will only test residents for COVID-19 if they're exhibiting symptoms and residents receive results up to five days after taking a test.

"The people that they came in contact with like my mother, who has had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the past five months, couldn't get a test because she wasn't symptomatic, even though she could've been their asymptomatic contact that gave them COVID," Stone said.

Stone went on to decry the lack of testing for front-line health care workers and revealed that both her grandmother and godmother have died of COVID-19.

"When they say there are tests for everyone, they're lying. When they say there are tests for the nurses in the hospitals, they're lying. People are dying and fighting for their lives because there's nothing but lies," she said.

The actor ended her video message with a call for action and encouraged her followers to head to the voting polls to request additional testing.

"The only thing that's gonna change this is if you vote and if you vote for Biden and if you vote for Kamala Harris," she said. "And the reason that's going to happen is because with women in power we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live and we will fight for people to get tested because the only countries that are doing well with COVID are the ones that have women in leadership."