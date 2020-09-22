Sharon Osbourne says 3-year-old granddaughter has COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne announced on Monday’s season premiere of "The Talk" that her 3-year-old granddaughter, Minnie, has contracted the coronavirus.

Osbourne, 67, as well as fellow co-host Eve, appeared remotely on the show, while the other co-hosts, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba, were in the studio to kick off the show’s 11th season.

Not how I wanted to start the new season of @TheTalkCBS pic.twitter.com/OA4JTqLvXy — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) September 21, 2020

"I was meant to be in the studio," Osbourne shared. "I was so looking forward to it, and then unfortunately one of my granddaughters has come down with COVID.

"She’s OK. She’s doing good. I don’t have it. Her daddy doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don’t," Osbourne said.

Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne attend the Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House hotel on Sept. 28, 2015 in London. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Minnie is the youngest child of Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne's 34-year-old son with husband Ozzy Osbourne. Jack shares two more daughters, Pearl, 8, and Andy, 5, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, whom he divorced in 2019.

Sharon said on "The Talk" that Minnie contracted the virus from one of Jack’s employees.

"She caught it from somebody that works for my son. It just goes to show you — she’s 3 years of age — that children can get COVID," she said.

As for Sharon, she’s taking the necessary precautions.

"I’ve got one more week left of quarantining and then I’m out," she said. "And, as I say, I don’t have it. I keep testing negative, but you have to be safe."

Just last month, Jack took to Instagram to post a family photo during a vacation that featured him, his parents, his daughters and his girlfriend, Aree Gearhart.

"Vacation vibes!" he captioned the photo, along with the hashtag #summer2020.