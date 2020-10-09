Sharon Osbourne opens up about past suicide attempt: 'I just couldn't bear it'

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about her mental health struggles in the hopes that it will help others who are living with depression.

On Thursday, the 68-year-old and her co-hosts on "The Talk" got candid about a range of mental health topics and Osbourne admitted that she tried to take her own life four years ago.

"I was finding things very, very difficult. And I've been medicated for 28 years — properly medicated, not just through a friend," she said. "Four years ago, I tried to take my life and it wasn't for attention, I just couldn't bear it."

Osbourne then turned to her co-host Sheryl Underwood and said "You know."

"Yes. I remember that time," Underwood replied. "And I remember us wanting to give you your space and your privacy.

Osbourne went on to explain that she went to a mental health facility after her suicide attempt and revealed what really helped jump-start her recovery.

"There were two girls there with me and they were in there because they were drinking and using drugs," she recalled. "Both of them, their mother had committed suicide and it messed them up so bad that they couldn't cope with their lives."

The talk show host, who is married to singer Ozzy Osbourne, said that moment really made her evaluate her own situation and gave her the strength to take control of her mental health.

"That shocked me into 'C'mon, am I gonna do this to my family, to my babies? No way,'" she said. "That shocked me. It was like an electric shock. And it was like, 'Get it to together.'"

.@MrsSOsbourne opens up about her attempted suicide in 2017 and going to a mental health facility for help. #MentalHealthAwareness pic.twitter.com/Z7PHmoSvrc — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) October 9, 2020

Over the years, the mother of three has been very candid with her fans and has opened up about everything from her plastic surgeries and marital problems to her preventive double mastectomy and mental health struggles.

Osbourne's co-hosts also shared their own stories about mental health during Thursday's episode of "The Talk." Rapper Eve revealed that she has dealt with anxiety and panic attacks for as long as she can remember.

"It ebbs and flows. When I was younger it was terrible. I was put on medication and I got to the point where my medication that I was taking, I started drinking with the medication so I could be even more numb, which is horrible," she said.

The rapper revealed that she still gets panic attacks from time to time and credited her husband, Maximillion Cooper, for helping her manage them.

"He knew to just sit with me and calm me down," she said.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.