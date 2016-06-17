Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The last thing anyone wants at a day at the beach is stress, health problems or worse. Unfortunately that's what some beach goers in Florida got when they went for a dip.

Lifeguards in Pensacola reported on Tuesday mild cases of "sea lice," also referred to as seabather's eruption, which causes rashes, welts and could lead to flu-like symptoms in severe cases.

Sea lice are the larvae of the thimble jellyfish: small, clear and brown jellyfish about the size of a thimble. Shutterstock

Cases of this pesky reaction caused by jellyfish have been reported along 250 miles of Florida's southern Atlantic coastline for more than a century, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Here's how to protect yourself from sea lice, along with other potential beach dangers, including riptides, jellyfish, sand flees, riptides and even sharks:

1. Sea lice

The summer months are peak time for the health condition many refer to as sea lice.

Sea lice are the larvae of the thimble jellyfish: small, clear and brown jellyfish about the size of a thimble. Jellyfish travel in packs, making it easy for swimmers to spot and avoid them. But the larvae are tiny, resembling a dot — making them difficult to see. They can get trapped in swim suits, hair and T-shirts worn into the water resulting in an itchy rash.