Shannen Doherty 'staying positive' after getting back results from tumor test

The '90210' actress says she will be monitored after one of her tumor marker tests came back elevated.

by Eun Kyung Kim / / Source: TODAY

Shannen Doherty is “staying positive” after getting test results back with high readings for a tumor marker.

The 46-year-old actress, who announced in April 2017 that she was in remission after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, took to Instagram to share results of some tests she took.

“One tumor marker test came back good. Other... elevated. Just means I get monitored and another test,” she wrote in the caption. “But even after that call, I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life.”

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum said the elevation could be a result from factors other than cancer, but the reading has kept her focused on what’s important in life.

“It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru the cancer journey. And I sometimes, need a refresher,” she continued in her post. “As I’ve said before, cancer changes your life in ways no one could ever imagine.”

 Doherty said she's "taking stock" as she continues to be monitored for cancer recurrence. Getty Images

She concluded her post by adding #stillacancerslayer.

Just hours earlier, Doherty posted a photo of herself giving a double thumbs up sign next to her mother, who was getting ready for a bone density scan.

“Went to doctor today for tumor marker test and bone density scan,” she wrote. "Yes, that’s my mom... I figured why not. She got bone test done as well."

Doherty, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and said follow-up tests still bring up anxiety.

“Reoccurrences happen. And I can’t imagine how it must feel to beat back cancer only to have it return again," she wrote. "For now, I stay positive, stay healthy and do what I can to help promote research so that cancer can be beaten once and for all.”

In January, Doherty expressed gratitude for the ability to work again, posting a photo while working on the set of a television reboot of “Heathers,” the 1988 cult movie in which she starred.

